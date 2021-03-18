Zack Snyder's Justice League: 10 Easter eggs you may have missed

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here, and with it comes plenty of theorizing and speculation about just what everything in the four-hour epic actually means.

For the uninitiated, the theatrical version of Justice League released back in 2017 was markedly different from Snyder's original vision for the project – the director had stepped away from the project midway through production after a family tragedy. He was replaced by Joss Whedon, who oversaw substantial reshoots. The version streaming on HBO Max now is the once-fabled Snyder Cut, which fans brought back from the dustbin of history with a passionate campaign.

As you'd expect from a four-hour movie, the film is packed with hidden details and Easter eggs. You might be wondering what on Earth that final Knightmare scene is all about, or just who Ryan Choi is – and we've got your back. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest Easter eggs to make sure you don't miss a thing in the Snyder Cut.

It goes without saying, but massive spoiler warning for Zack Snyder's Justice League. If you haven't seen the movie yet, go catch it on HBO Max (or a VOD service in your country) and then come back!

Zack Snyder's cameo

It's a blink and you’ll miss it moment, but Zack Snyder himself appears in Zack Snyder's Justice League. About 15 minutes or so into the movie, when Lois Lane grabs her coffee, you can spy the director sitting in the window. Snyder revealed his cameo before on Vero, but it didn't make it into the theatrical cut.

The Joker card

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman sports a Joker card on his weapon in the Knightmare timeline – the dystopian, worst-case-scenario future where Darkseid has won. It was never explained why in that movie, but in the Snyder Cut, we learn at the end of the movie that it's a marker of a truce between Batman and Joker. As long as Batman has the card, the ceasefire holds.

Joker also has a new look in the movie – though the Jesus imagery teased in a picture does not appear in the Snyder Cut, and neither does the already infamous line, "We live in a society." The police badges pinned to Joker's new outfit have an explanation – Snyder told Vanity Fair: "He has tons of badges. Those are his trophies."

Joker also calls Batman by his real name. Whatever's happened in the Knightmare timeline, there's clearly been a paradigm shift in this iconic hero vs villain relationship – one that would have been explored in a sequel.

Knightmare deaths

A surprising amount of DC heroes are revealed to be dead in the Knightmare timeline – that terrifying future where Darkseid has succeeded in conquering Earth, and Superman has succumbed to his mind-control via the Anti-Life Equation. The heroes are aiming to stop this ever coming to pass by sending Flash back in time to the exact right moment (hence the "am I too soon?" scene in Batman v Superman).

In the Snyder Cut, it's revealed that Aquaman and Wonder Woman are both dead in this horrendous future. Cyborg gets a vision as he's resurrecting Superman which shows Aquaman's death at Darkseid's hands, and Wonder Woman's funeral – though we don't see how she died.

Surprisingly, another key DC character is confirmed to be dead in this timeline – Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Batman taunts Joker with Harley's dying words after the clown brings up the death of Robin, whom he killed before the events of Batman v Superman. Robin's death is referenced in that movie, with his burned and graffitied suit on display in the Batcave. It's all connected!

Mera and the Flash Knightmare looks

Mera and the Flash also look significantly different in the Knightmare scene. Mera is lugging around a cannister, presumably of water so she can still use her aqua-powers on the dehydrated surface (the Aquaman movie showed she doesn't need water to live on dry land).

The Flash is sporting a very armored suit, which looks much the same as the one he wore in Batman v Superman when he time-traveled back to warn Batman of the coming danger. These scenes, along with the other appearances in the Knightmare sequence, were all part of the reshoots. Ezra Miller, who plays the Flash, was on the set of Fantastic Beasts 3 filming his part, with Snyder directing over Zoom.

Deathstroke's mohawk and sword

Deathstroke's new haircut in the Knightmare scene isn't just a cool style choice – it actually has a significant meaning behind it. Joe Manganiello explained that the mohawk was his idea, and came from his cancelled solo movie.

"The greatest warriors are the ones who walk into battle already dead or assuming that they're going to die... so there was a climatic moment in my standalone story where I wanted Slade to shave his head into this war-like Mohawk knowing that he was going off to his own death," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "I said to Zack, 'I always envisioned him with a big white Mohawk,' and he was totally down for it."

As for the sword, actor Geoff Reeves noticed a particular symbol on its hilt in the #SnyderCut Exhibit in the US. A red circular motif can be seen on the mercenary's weapon, a symbol which belongs to Ra's Al Ghul, head of the League of Assassins and previously featured in the non-DCEU Batman movie Batman Begins. While this villain isn't in the Snyder Cut, it's still a cool indication of what Deathstroke might have been up to in his past – or what he does when he's not going after Batman.

History lesson heroes

Snyder's History Lesson sequence is longer than the theatrical cut's, though broadly the same. There are some key changes in the Snyder Cut, though – Darkseid appears in the new version, whereas the character is completely absent from the Whedon Cut. We also see more of the assembled heroes.

David Thewlis' Ares, the villain of Wonder Woman, can more clearly be seen in the Snyder Cut, and we also catch a glimpse of Robin Wright's Antiope and Connie Nielsen's Hippolyta. There's also more action from the Greek gods Zeus and Artemis (the latter's arrow is later used to light the ancient warning fire).

Wonder Woman named for first time

You probably didn't miss Ezra Miller's Flash calling Gal Gadot's Diana Wonder Woman – but did you know this is the first time in the DCEU the hero has ever actually been called Wonder Woman? How Flash knows her superhero moniker is a mystery, though.

Lois' pregnancy test

When Lois grabs her press pass from her bedside table drawer, a pregnancy test can be seen inside, and she gives it a lingering look. We can assume she's not pregnant, but it's interesting that the Injustice comic book storyline sees Superman go bad after a pregnant Lois is killed.

Since Lois is clearly "the key" to something in the Snyder-verse, and Superman seems primed to go dark at a later point, might this have come to pass in a sequel? Hopefully not, but the similarities are there.

Deathstroke setting up a Batman solo movie

In the Whedon cut, the Deathstroke scene was a post-credits sting, which saw the mercenary arrive to Lex Luthor's yacht. Luthor called for "a league of our own," teasing an Injustice League-focused sequel. In the Snyder Cut, however, it's all about Batman – which Joe Manganiello has confirmed is the original version of this scene.

The now-cancelled Ben Affleck Batman solo movie would have been a fight between the Caped Crusader and Deathstroke, with Slade Wilson setting out to destroy Bruce Wayne's life entirely. After Affleck stepped away from the role, the film never materialized – though Manganiello has teased he may be back as Deathstroke after all.

Ryan Choi

Ryan Choi, the new Director of Nanotechnology at the Kryptonian ship site in Metropolis, isn't all that he appears. In the DC comics, he's actually the superhero Atom Smasher, and eventually becomes a member of the Justice League. His main power is the ability to change the size of himself and objects, and he can even go sub-atomic. Can we expect to see Atom Smasher powered up in a potential future DC project, then? His appearance was unfortunately cut from the theatrical version, but has been brought back by Snyder.

