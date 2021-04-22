Masters of the Universe Netflix show gets comic prequel from Kevin Smith and Dark Horse

Before Netflix launches its Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series later this year, Dark Horse Comic will publish a four-issue prequel comic book series co-written by the show's executive producer Kevin Smith (as in the creator of the Jay & Silent Bob movies).

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Starting in July, the four-issue series will set up storylines that lead directly to the plot of the Netflix show and set the stage for a future vision of Masters of the Universe.

Along with Smith, the Masters of the Universe: Revelation prequel comic book is co-written by Rob David (creative director and writer of some of DC's Masters of the Universe comic books published from 2012-2020) and Tim Sheridan (one of the Netflix show's writers with his own DC pedigree as a writer of the Death and Return of Superman and upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween animated films).

Artist Mindy Lee provides the interior art, including colors, for Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1, which carries a main cover from Stjepan Sejic as well as a variant cover by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

Artist Dave Wilkins will provide cover art for issues #2-4, while the planned variant covers will include art from Bill Sienkiewicz, Walt Simonson with colorist Laura Martin, and more artists to be named.

"Following a vicious Orlax attack on his father King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power," reads Dark Horse's description of its Masters of the Universe: Revelation limited series. "To save Randor and put an end to the chaos, He-Man embarks on an epic journey that pits him against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, and sees Teela take the reins of a powerful legacy."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

As stated, DC published Masters of the Universe comic books from 2012-2020, while Dark Horse concurrently published artbooks, retrospectives, and reprints of newspaper strips and mini-comics from the Mattel-owned franchise. It is unclear if DC has retained any publishing license for Masters of the Universe as Dark Horse now begins publishing original MotU comic book material.

"When the Masters of the Universe franchise first launched nearly 40 years ago, each action figure came with a comic book to enable children to further explore the world of Eternia," states David. "Now, in partnership with Dark Horse, we will go back to our roots to set-up the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation television series with a world-shattering comic book tale."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1 is due out July 7, with #2 planned for August 11, #3 scheduled for September 9, and the finale, #4, planned for an October 13 release.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation the animated series is planned to premiere on Netflix at an unspecified date in 2021.

