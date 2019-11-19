The Loki Disney Plus series will reportedly feature a female Loki

Bow down, mortals. The Loki Disney Plus series has cast a new lead alongside Tom Hiddleston – and they could even be playing a female Loki according to one report.

Sophia Di Martino, who featured in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, was cast in the as-yet-unconfirmed and “highly contested” role and beat out a “number of actors” according to Variety.

Sources close to Deadline, however, indicate that Di Martino will be playing a female Loki. The publication even goes as far as saying the actress will “share the role with Tom Hiddleston” across the Disney Plus miniseries.

Sign up to Disney Plus here, complete with free seven-day trial

Oddly enough, a female Loki might not be the only gender-bent Asgardian in Marvel Phase 4. As revealed back in July at San Diego Comic-Con, Natalie Portman will play a female Thor in upcoming Thor-quel, Thor: Love and Thunder. That, alongside the Doctor Strange sequel, Multiverse of Madness, tying in to both the Loki series and WandaVision, means the M-word – the multiverse – could factor into the MCU in a big way in future.

Loki himself, meanwhile, is slowly letting loose even more vague story details. Tom Hiddleston recently revealed that the show, out in Spring 2021, will answer questions both about Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War and where the 2012 version of the God of Mischief went with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

Hiddleston has also said of the Loki series that his character will “face more formidable opponents, the likes of which he has never seen.” We can potentially add a female Loki to that possible rogues’ gallery. After all, who better to one up Loki than another Loki? The ultimate betrayal.

Make sense of the MCU so far with our complete look at the Marvel timeline.