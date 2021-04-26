How to watch Soul online and on TV around the world - see the Oscar winner for less

Now that it's won an Oscar gong for best animation, you might be wondering how to watch Soul online. Fortunately, it's not all that complicated. The film is exclusive to the Disney Plus streaming service, so you just need to pick up a membership if you want to stream Soul.

Unlike other films that didn't manage to hit theatres, you don't need to pay anything extra if you want to watch Soul online. Instead, it's available as part of a normal Disney Plus membership . Basically, all you need to do is pay for Disney Plus and it'll handle the rest - at the press of a few buttons, you can stream Soul right now.

Just remember, you will only be able to stream Soul on Disney Plus. It's not available anywhere else, so it's either Disney Plus or nothing when it comes to being able to watch Soul online.

And you'll want to. This is a Pixar movie from the folks that brought us Toy Story, Inside Out, and more, so it's all kinds of heart-warming. Telling the story of a musician who dies before his time and tries to find his way back to the world of the living, it's arguably a classic in the making.

Let's get started, shall we? You'll find the full suite of Disney Plus sign-up deals below.

Watch Soul - US

Watch Soul - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Want to watch Soul? Good news - it's as easy as signing up to Disney Plus. Now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more, a monthly membership is the cheapest way of getting your hands on the movie. And everything else Disney Plus has to offer, of course.

Watch Soul - UK

Watch Soul - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Hunting down Soul in Australia? As with every other part of the world, you'll find it on Disney Plus - easy. Just grab a basic monthly membership and you can watch Soul. Simple! Not that Soul is the only reason to invest. You'll also get access to the likes of Frozen 2, The Simpsons, Avengers, and more with this subscription. The service is jam-packed with content.

Watch Soul - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

If you want to watch Soul in India, Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only way to do it. You're getting good value for your money, though. Along with Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you're also getting multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options. What's more, the annual option saves you a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll find Soul there - it's available wherever Disney Plus is, including Germany, Spain, and Italy. Unable to sign up? Don't panic just yet. Although release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have Disney Plus right now. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Disney in no time.

