How to live stream Haney vs Linares fight for free and from anywhere today

The mouthwatering lightweight title showdown in Sin City sees young WBC belt holder Devin Haney defend his 130-pound title against three-weight world champion veteran Jorge Linares

Read our guide to getting a Haney vs Linares live stream, and watch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world. In short, sports streaming network DAZN has exclusive rights to show the fight in over 200 countries worldwide.

Haney vs Linares at a glance This title fight takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, May 29. Haney vs Linares' ring walks are expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST

Now 25 fights into his unbeaten career, Devin "The Dream" Haney faces the toughest challenge of his career against 35-year-old Venezuelan challenger Lianres.

Having previously held featherweight, super featherweight and the WBA, WBC and Ring magazine lightweight belts, Lianres will be looking to prove to his growing critics that his storied career isn't coming to an end with a win against one of the sport's brightest young stars.

Having won 47 of his 52 professional fights, with 29 of those coming by knockout, Linares has the pedigree and experience to pull off a shock, but will the speed and agility of the young champ prove too much?

We've got all the info on how to live stream Haney vs Linares, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Live stream Haney vs Linares online with DAZN from anywhere

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") , is fast becoming one of the major players worldwide for broadcasting top tier boxing as well as Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and F1 action in some regions.

This huge fight is the latest major sporting event to have been snapped up worldwide by the subscription service.

DAZN is a completely online service, with its broadcasts and on demand content available exclusively via the the DAZN app, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

If you're new to DAZN, the platform is currently offering all sorts of different discounts depending on your region for fresh customers - and in some cases free trials.

We break down how you can get DAZN in some of the major regions below.

How to watch Haney vs Linares online

DAZN

The Haney vs Linares boxing match will be exclusively streamed on DAZN across multiple territories. For those in the UK, you can pay £1.99 a month to get your dose of boxing content on DAZN UK with the main card beginning at 1am and Haney vs Linares expected in the ring at 4am on Sunday morning. In the US, pay $19.99 a month for DAZN. Alternatively you can pay PPV through North American cable providers for $49.99. Main card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Haney vs Linares at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Those in Canada can sign up to DAZN for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, getting a total discount of $90 a year. Canadian customers can also benefit from a one month free trial. Much like in the US, timings are 8pm ET / 5pm PT for the main card and 11pm ET / 8pm PT for the Haney vs Linares fight. If you're down under, Australian DAZN subscriptions cost $2.99 a month. You'll be able to tune in for the main card at 12pm AEDT, with the Haney vs Linares entering the ring at 3pm AEDT.

