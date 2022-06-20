Guy Ritchie will direct Disney's live-action Hercules

Disney's live-action Hercules film has found its director – Guy Ritchie will helm the movie, per Deadline (opens in new tab).

Ritchie previously directed the live-action Aladdin, which stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott. That film cleared the billion dollar mark at the box office.

Details on the Hercules project are scarce at the moment. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce via their production company, and David Callaham, who penned Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as Wonder Woman 1984, has written the first draft of the screenplay. The studio is said to be currently hiring writers.

The animated film follows the titular Hercules on his journey from zero to hero, going up against the villainous Hades. Josh Keaton voiced Hercules (with Robert Bart providing the singing) while James Woods voiced Hades. There's no word on casting for the new film just yet.

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) also notes that it's "unclear" if the live-action film will retain the music of the animated movie. While most of Disney's live-action retellings have kept the original music, often adding new songs, Mulan scrapped the musical numbers entirely.

The next live-action Disney remake to arrive is Pinocchio, which is directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. After that, there's The Little Mermaid in 2023, with Halle Bailey playing Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Ritchie will also reportedly return to direct an Aladdin sequel that's bringing back Smith, Massoud, and Scott.

Hercules doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the new Disney movies headed our way – and catch up on the House of Mouse's massive back catalogue on Disney Plus.