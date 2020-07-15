Haunting of Bly Manor is "definitely" coming this year, director confirms

Good news horror fans: The Haunting of Bly Manor is still on track to release later this year, as director Mike Flanagan has confirmed the coronavirus pandemic won't affect the Haunting of Hill House follow-up's release date.

Speaking on the ReelBlend podcast, Flanagan had this to say about concerns that the Netflix horror series would be delayed like so many other movies and TV shows.

"I don't expect it to be delayed one bit. We didn't really miss a step, believe it or not. We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions," he said. "I think Netflix, they haven't announced when it's coming out. They've got their own plan. But we've been jamming through post. It's been going great. It's definitely later this year. It's not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything’s on schedule."

So, pretty certain language from Flanagan there that The Haunting of Bly Manor is safe from any delays, which is fantastic to hear. The Haunting of Hill House was a surprise hit when it released in 2018, scaring the pants off of critics and casual viewers alike. Personally, it's perhaps my favorite horror series ever, so I'm elated to hear we can still look forward to the follow-up in 2020.

Netflix has revealed that The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, by Henry James. But speaking to GamesRadar+, Flanagan revealed that The Turn of the Screw is just one of "a dozen" stories by James the series will adapt.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is just one of the most exciting new TV shows coming your way in 2020 and beyond.