The Haunting of Hill House season 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything else we know about Bly Manor

Ready for another spooky story from horror mastermind Mike Flanagan? The Haunting of Hill House season 2, officially titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, is slowly approaching, with Netflix revealing that the show will return in 2020. However, the upcoming season will not focus on the Crain family who appeared in season 1 – the "Haunting" series will instead tell anthology stories, akin to American Horror Story.

While The Haunting of Hill House was a retelling of Shirley Jackson's 1959 book, The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on The Turn of the Screw, a chilling tale from way back in 1898. Need to know more? You're in luck, as below we go through everything you need to know about The Haunting of Hill House season 2, including the show's release date, plot, and cast. Prepare to be scared.

Fast Facts:

Haunting of Hill House season 2 release date: TBC 2020

TBC 2020 Haunting of Hill House season 2 episodes: TBA

TBA Haunting of Hill House season 2 cast: TBA

TBA Haunting of Hill House season 2 showrunners: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macey

What The Haunting of Hill House season 2's official title, The Haunting of Bly Manor, means

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Hint: The Haunting of *** *****. The Haunting of Hill House A photo posted by @_haunting on Feb 21, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Wave goodbye to Steve, Shirley, Theo, Nell, and Luke, because The Haunting of Hill House season 2 will centre on The Haunting of Bly Manor. As revealed in the above Instagram post, we can expect all-new characters (but not an all-new cast – more on that later).

That voice you're hearing in the above teaser? “The terrace and the whole place, the lawn and the garden beyond it, all I could see of the park, were empty with a great emptiness,” is a quote from chapter four of The Turn of the Screw, the horror novella by Henry James set in the English estate of Bly Manor.

The Turn of the Screw, on which the new series is based, tells the story of a governess who moves to Bly Manor to take care of a man’s niece and nephew – Miles and Flora – after their parents died. Things turn sour when the governess starts to see ghosts of the previous governess Miss Jessel and her lover Peter Quint around the property. As to now spoil anything about the novel's ending, just know that the debates rage on in literary circles about its ambiguity.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that The Haunting of Bly Manor will follow the exact formula of James’ book. For The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan adapted the contents of Shirley Jackson's book but updated the story to fit the modern age. Chances are, the co-creator of the series will do the same again here. With the new season, perhaps the governess will likely be replaced by a 21st-century suitable au pair or tutor, sent to look after two young children. Also as with the first series, we can expect ghosts... lots and lots of ghosts...

We are already discussing how to up our hidden ghost game. https://t.co/rW4AW0LpF2February 22, 2019

We should add that the idea of The Haunting of Hill House season 2 being about another ghost story entirely was something floated a long time before the official announcement. Michael Huisman, who plays Steven, suggested to Digital Spy last that the series could be "an anthology”. However, as with all these things, Huisman was initially coy about revealing details, adding he had “no idea... what [season 2] would look like."

All we know, so far, is that The Haunting of Bly Manor is coming in 2020. When exactly that year? We really have very few hints. The Haunting of Hill House was released on Netflix in October – and many fans expect the second series to be released by the streaming service around the same time, perhaps even on Halloween itself.

The Haunting of Hill House season 2 cast and directors

(Image credit: Netflix)

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti, who played Luke Crain and his younger twin Nell in the first season of The Haunting of Hill House, are back! Yes, despite the series being an anthology, the pair will be returning. However, they will be playing different characters.

Netflix has revealed that Jackson-Cohen will play someone named Peter, “a resident of Bly Manor, who makes life very difficult for everyone who lives there.” Pedretti will play the governess, Dani, who "looks after two very unusual children." The actress announced the news in an instagram video, which you can watch below.

Nellie Crain may be gone, but Victoria Pedretti is returning to the Haunting universe in The Haunting of Bly Manor coming 2020! pic.twitter.com/uWoB5zdxKxJune 28, 2019

With regards who will be directing season 2, series creator, Mike Flanagan, who directed all episodes of season 1, will be handing the torch to a bunch of new horror directors. He wrote on Twitter that Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling (Netflix's Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween) will all helm episodes.

I’m really excited to be collaborating with some of my favorite filmmakers on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling, Ciarán Foy, Liam Gavin, and Axelle Carolyn are all directing episodes. @Yolanda_Ramke @BenHowlingFilm @citadelfoy @LiamGavin @AxelleCarolynOctober 3, 2019

That's about all we know about the secretive The Haunting of Hill House season 2. However, if you're looking for more terrifying tales from Flanagan then you're in luck. Not only is Doctor Sleep, the forthcoming sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining directed by the filmmaker, coming soon, but so is Midnight Mass, a new Netflix series that will revolve around an “isolated island community” who experience “miraculous events and frightening omens” after a mysterious young priest joins them.

There's plenty to watch before the Haunting of Hill House season 2 land. Check out our list of best new TV shows coming soon.