Rick and Morty writer's new animated comedy show is headed to Netflix, and it looks like Scooby Doo meets Hazbin Hotel

A new animated series about a haunted hotel – titled, what else, Haunted Hotel – is headed to Netflix, and it's created by Rick and Morty writer Matt Roller.

The show follows a single mother running a hotel named the Undervale, which is populated by ghosts, including the spirit of her estranged brother.

From the first look pictures, which you can see below, we're getting some serious Hazbin Hotel and Scooby Doo vibes.

You're invited to check into the HAUNTED HOTEL. Starring Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson, the new animated series from the team behind Rick & Morty is coming to Netflix on September 19! pic.twitter.com/yN0DOtcQGIJune 3, 2025

Roller also executive produces, along with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, Chris McKenna, and Steve Levy. Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson make up the cast.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel," Roller told Netflix.

"Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive and I'm very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix," Billy Wee, Netflix's director of Adult Animation, also said. "They are phenomenal collaborators and I can't wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show."

This is a pretty big year for the streamer, with Wednesday season 2, Stranger Things season 5, and Squid Game season 3 all arriving before the end of the year – Stranger Things's release schedule was unveiled at Netflix Tudum 2025, and it'll be arriving in three parts this holiday season.

The event also debuted the first six minutes of Wednesday season 2 and a brand new trailer for Squid Game season 3, along with the a Tony Tony Chopper cast reveal for One Piece season 2.

Haunted Hotel arrives on September 19. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the best Netflix shows to stream now.