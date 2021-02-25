Halo TV show gets new streaming home and early 2022 release

The long-awaited Halo TV series finally has a new release window – but you’ll need to sign up to another streaming service if you want to watch it.

As per Deadline, the video game adaptation is moving from its original home on Showtime to Paramount Plus, a new streamer arriving in the US on March 4.

While the Halo TV show has been in the works for over a decade in various forms, the fight to bring it to air has almost finished: it’s set to launch in Q1 2022 – meaning we’ll be watching the Amblin and 343 Industries-produced series before April 1, 2022.

Pablo Schreiber, who is set to play Master Chief in the series, has even shown off the protagonist’s iconic helmet in a recent set photo. The production – which returned to filming after a brief hiatus – has also shared a series of images from behind-the-scenes, including enough firepower to take down a Covenant armada.

Paramount, meanwhile, is making major inroads with its streaming plans. Not only is there a Rugrats reboot in the works, but there is a serious change in how we’ll consume some of 2021’s biggest movies.

No Time to Die, Mission: Impossible 7, and A Quiet Place Part 2 will head to Paramount Plus just 45 days after debuting in theaters.

That bold move, alongside the Halo TV show coming in around 12 months’ time, has suddenly made Paramount Plus one of the leading lights in the streaming arena.

From consoles to cinemas, here are the 10 best video game movies of all time.