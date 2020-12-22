Halo TV series set photos give us a sneak peek at the upcoming show

Following a COVID-induced pause in production, the Halo TV series has restarted filming, and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill has shared some behind the scenes photos to celebrate.

Posting on the official Halo website, Wolfkill wrote: “We were able to go back to Budapest a few months ago and resume production on the Halo television series! While we were able to cover a lot of ground during the pandemic 'hiatus', the thing we couldn't do while working from home was to actually shoot. So with a rigorous covid protocol in place and our fingers crossed, we picked up where we left off in March and were able to get some amazing footage in the can.”

The developer also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos, including an image of actress Jen Taylor, who will be reprising her role as AI Cortana in the series after voicing the character throughout the video game series.

Wolfkill added: “Oh, and this time I got to pack Jen Taylor in my luggage to bring her Cortana magic to the show!"

The other photos shared appear to be of props and set pieces from the show, including some space crates, weapons, and perhaps a Sangheili hand wrapped in plastic film. The images offer a small idea of what style to expect from the show as it seems like the crew has opted for some practical effects.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Kiki also said more updates are to come through 2021: “So much to share in 2021 but in the meantime, stay safe, Spartans and enjoy this tiny sneak peek!”

The Halo TV series was set to release in early 2021, however, due to the pandemic, that date has been delayed. Among the main cast members are Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Charlie Murphy as Makee, and Jen Taylor as Cortana.

