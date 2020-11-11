Halo TV show marks return to filming with first look at Master Chief helmet

Forget finishing the fight, the Halo TV show is all set to finish filming – and the cast and crew have marked their return to production by offering up an oh-so-tiny glimpse of John-117’s iconic Master Chief helmet.

Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber posted a pic from the set in Budapest, showing off that ‘John’ is both number one on the call sheet as well as the bottom half of his Master Chief helmet.

We’re baaaack!!! On set for @sho_halo. Let’s finish this fight! #MakingMasterChief #John117 #Halo Pablo Schreiber A photo posted by @officialpabloschreiber on Nov 10, 2020 at 9:47am PST

Looks pretty nifty, right? Shame we haven’t yet had a chance to see the full thing (and Spartan suit) in action, but that’s surely going to be saved for a first teaser. December’s Geoff Keighley-ran Game Awards are just around the corner. Hint, hint.

If you forgot the Halo TV series was a thing, then you’re not alone. What started as Steven Spielberg-backed production in 2013 morphed into a Showtime series that announced its cast – including Schreiber and The Truman Show’s Natascha McElhone as Cortana – back in 2019. Filming began almost exactly a year ago and was shutdown earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, though, they’re back. With the Halo TV show set to arrive in the first quarter of next year, we can be hopeful of seeing something from the much-anticipated video game adaptation real soon. Given the news that Halo Infinite was delayed into next year, 2021 could very well be the Year of the Chief.

