GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions: How to access them and collect your bonuses

Although they've been around for a while, there's renewed interest in the GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions at the moment thanks to some generous GTA$ bonuses on offer from Rockstar. Not only will you currently receive double GTA$ and RP for each one you finish, but if you complete any of the GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions by September 30 then you'll also snag a bonus GTA$100,000 for your efforts, to be paid into your GTA Online account the following week. If you've not taken part in any GTA Online Gunrunning before then this may not mean anything to you, so here's everything you need to know to get set up and start your own GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions.

How to get a GTA Online Mobile Operation Center

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To be eligible to purchase a GTA Online Mobile Operations Center, you first need to own a Bunker – note that this is a different type of property to the underground Facilities. Bunkers can be bought through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, and currently have a 40% price reduction applied. If you want an entry level option then the cheapest is the Paleto Forest Bunker on the north coast, which is currently just GTA$699,000 for the basic property, though if you have extra cash available it's worth spending it on a Bunker further south to make mission to Los Santos easier and quicker.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With your Bunker all set up, head to the Warstock Cache and Carry website where the option to purchase a Mobile Operations Center will now be available. Thanks to the 40% discount also applied here you can get on board for as little as GTA$735,000 – don't feel you have to spend all your money on upgrades and customisation immediately, as you can always come back later and renovate your vehicle to add extras.

How to start GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, you can't just jump straight into GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions once you've purchased your Bunker and vehicle. Instead, you need to access the computer in the Bunker to trigger a set up mission to get your Gunrunning business started, then start working on Resupply missions to level up your business.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once your Gunrunning business reaches at least level 2, which should only take one completed Resupply mission, you can then take part in the first of the GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions called Severe Weather Patterns. To get started, enter your Mobile Operations Center then access the screen in your Commander Center to select it – you'll need at least two players to begin the mission, so you if you don't have a buddy to team up with then you'll be at the mercy of matchmaking, though at least there should be a decent number of players looking for these types of missions at the moment.

Whichever of the GTA Online Mobile Operations Missions you play, you'll receive double GTA$ and RP rewards for completion, plus an additional GTA$100,000 to be deposited into your Maze Bank account in the near future, as long as you successfully make it through at least one mission to its conclusion.

