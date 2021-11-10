GTA San Andreas Horseshoes locations in Las Venturas

GTA San Andreas Horseshoes are collectibles to be found within the glittery setting of Las Venturas, and it's no coincidence that these tradition symbols of luck are located in the gambling capital of the game. Not only will gathering Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Horseshoes give you cash rewards, but finding them all will significantly increase your Luck stat, which in turn increases your odds of winning when you play the casino games. If you're ready to get lucky, then follow our guide to reach all of the GTA San Andreas Horseshoes locations.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoes locations

Click to expand map to full size. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Mixed in with the bright lights of Las Venturas there await 50 GTA San Andreas Horseshoes collectibles. Finding them all gives you a nice cash reward, maximum Luck in the casinos to increase your winnings, and spawns the following weapons in front of The Four Dragons Casino:

M4

MP5

Combat Shotgun

Satchel Charges

Bear in mind that some of these horseshoes are in high places, and can only be reached by flying. If you want to collect all of them without cheating, completing the mission "Green Goo" will cause a jetpack to spawn next to your safe house at Verdant Meadows Aircraft Graveyard.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 1

Horseshoe 1: Under the Las Venturas sign next to the road.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 2

Horseshoe 2: On the inside of the fence, next to the warehouse.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 3

Horseshoe 3: Next to the C-shaped building.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 4

Horseshoe 4: Center of the circular courtyard.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 5

Horseshoe 5: Behind the Sumo building, across from Chuckup.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 6

Horseshoe 6: In one of the loading bays.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 7

Horseshoe 7: On top of the triangular building.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 8

Horseshoe 8: Under the freeway.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 9

Horseshoe 9: On the west side of the airport.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 10

Horseshoe 10: Between the airstrip and some shipping containers.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 11

Horseshoe 11: Northern end of the airfield.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 12

Horseshoe 12: On the roof of the casino.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 13

Horseshoe 13: On top of some shipping containers.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 14

Horseshoe 14: On top of a wall near a restaurant.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 15

Horseshoe 15: Near the door of a house.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 16

Horseshoe 16: In a window ledge on top of the house.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 17

Horseshoe 17: In the swimming pool.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 18

Horseshoe 18: In the tennis courts.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 19

Horseshoe 19: Near the garages.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 20

Horseshoe 20: Next to the base of the billboards.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 21

Horseshoe 21: On the very top of the skyscraper.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 22

Horseshoe 22: In a walled off area on the ground level.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 23

Horseshoe 23: On the roof of the building near the power lines.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 24

Horseshoe 24: By the green fence near the motel.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe 25

Horseshoe 25: On the upper level of one of the motels.

