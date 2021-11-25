Get the Razer Nari Ultimate for nearly its cheapest ever price in this Black Friday gaming headset deal

This deal is music to our ears. If, like us, you've been eyeing up a headset for PC and PS5, then you'll be pleased to know the Razer Nari Ultimate headset is now $119.99 at Amazon. That's not only one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for one of the best headsets in that price range, it's also a whopping $80 off. Just think of what else you can pick with those savings, especially when the Black Friday PS5 deals are looking especially great this year.

But back to the headset: Razer's Nari Ultimate range utilizes haptic technology so, much like with the DualSense, you can feel every moment and get immersed in your games like never before.

Razer Nari Ultimate headset | $199 Razer Nari Ultimate headset | $199 $119 at Amazon

Save $80 - Under $120 for a headset of this quality doesn't come around often. It's got a little extra, too, thanks to its HyperSense technology delivering haptic feedback that has to be felt to be believed.

Note: This is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC only

As expected from Razer, the sound is exceptional: THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound makes the bass rock deeper and lets you uncover new and hidden corners to the soundscapes of some of your favorite games.

Most important of all, though, if you're looking for a headset that works in longer sessions is its auto-adjusting headband that adapts perfectly to each user.

