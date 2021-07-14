Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage web event guide

The Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage web event sends you off to explore Teyvat’s seas together with Paimon. This web event consists of dialogue options, minigames, and several puzzles. Here’s how to enter this latest Genshin Impact web event, how to set sail, and how to get the Primogem and Mora rewards.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage rewards

Naturally, your valiant efforts at sea are rewarded with Primogems and level-up materials. You can see your rewards progress by clicking the boat icon in the top right corner of the screen. Unlocking a certain number of areas will automatically send Primogems and Hero’s Wit (character level-up material) or Mystic Enhancement Ore (weapon level-up material) to your in-game Genshin Impact mailbox.

You can also get additional rewards by completing the Voyage Packets puzzles. These puzzles will get you extra Mora, the in-game currency (more on that below).

How to start the Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage web event

You can participate in the Genshin Impact 1.6 web event ‘Mysterious Voyage’ from July 13 to July 20. You obviously need a Genshin Impact account to log in, and you also need an Adventure Rank of at least 10 in the game. Besides that, every Traveler is free to participate.

Mysterious Voyage is a web event, so you need to go to the Genshin Impact website to play (it’s not an in-game thing). You can find a link to the event by visiting the web event post on the official Genshin Impact forum and clicking “go to the Mysterious Voyage Web Event page”. Alternatively, you can open Genshin Impact and click the ‘special event’ tab in your main menu. This will directly take you to the Mysterious Voyage event page.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage web event rules

The first thing you need to make progress in the Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage web event is Energy. You need this to start sailing the seas with Paimon. You can see your Energy count at the bottom of the screen. If you click the word ‘Energy’, it will show you a list of three daily tasks. Completing these tasks will increase your Energy count. They are quite easy; just log in, click a link, or share the event page (copying the URL is enough).

Now it’s time to start your Mysterious Voyage. You can find a map in the lower right corner of the screen; this will show you which areas are still left to explore. Choose a direction and click ‘set sail’. Exploring new areas costs ten Energy and will start a dialogue between you and Paimon. You will be presented with choices such as ‘turn left’ or ‘avoid rocks’. Your choices affect your sailing route, but don’t worry about it too much; the rewards seem quite random and the game will let you know if one of the choices takes you to a previously explored area.

Play ‘Violent Storms Incoming, Defend Your Boat’ in the Mysterious Voyage web event

If you find yourself in rough weather, the Mysterious Voyage web event will start a minigame called ‘Violent Storms Incoming, Defend Your Boat’. You will see circles popping up in your screen: click them in the order of appearance before the time runs out to successfully complete the minigame.

If you get less than 50% right, you fail the challenge. But not to worry; if you click ‘share’ on the commemorative picture of your failure, you’ll get the 10 energy back and you can continue your journey. A bit humiliating, but also quite useful.

How to use the Voyage Packets and Seafarer’s Album in Mysterious Voyage

There’s an event album icon at the top of your screen. If you click it, it will take you to ‘Voyage Packets’ and the ‘Seafarer’s Album’. The Seafarer’s Album are basically just pictures you unlock while exploring new areas on the Mysterious Voyage event map. You can share them if you like, but they don’t serve any other purpose.

The Voyage Packets, however, are puzzles that can get you additional Mora rewards. Just click on one, choose ‘set sail’, and then drag and rotate the puzzle pieces to complete this minigame. If you can’t do the puzzle yet, it’s because you haven’t found all the pieces. You’ll find more if you continue to explore the seas with Paimon.

Good luck, and try not to sink your boat!

