Genshin Impact Thunder Sojourn event guide

The Genshin Impact Thunder Sojourn event is the first event to take place in Inazuma. As the challenges involve all kinds of new Electro gameplay mechanisms, Thunder Sojourn is also a handy introduction to the new region. Ever heard of the Thunder Sphere? Or a Thunder Dwelling? The four Thunder Sojourn Acts will cover them all!

Only one of the four Thunder Sojourn Acts is currently unlocked. The next one will follow in a few days. Keep in mind that this event runs until the 9th of August, so make sure you do the challenges before then. Here’s all the necessary info on entry requirements, Thunder Sojourn rewards, and the challenges.

How to take part in the Genshin Impact Thunder Sojourn event

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As the Thunder Sojourn event takes place in Inazuma, the participation requirements are higher than usual. First of all, you need to have an Adventure Rank of at least 30. On top of that, you need to complete the Archon Quest ‘Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves’ (this Archon Quest became available during Genshin Impact 1.6) and the ‘Ritou Escape Plan’ quest. The latter is part of the new main questline called ‘Chapter 2: Act 1 – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’.

Thunder Sojourn event rewards in Genshin Impact 2.0

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Most importantly, you can get a free Beidou during the Thunder Sojourn event. Beidou is a Claymore user with Electro Vision. Inviting her will cost 1000 Thunder Pellets and 1000 Thunder Crystals. You can collect this event currency by doing the challenges.

You can also exchange the Thunder Pellets and Thunder Crystals for other rewards in the Thunder Sojourn event shop: Hero’s Wit (character experience), character Ascension and character level-up material, weapon enhancement material, Talent level-up material, and Mora. Some of these are also individual challenge rewards (on top of the Primogems).

Don’t forget to collect the event-exclusive Crown of Insight reward too; you can use this to increase your characters’ Talents to the highest possible level. The Crown of Insight costs 500 Thunder Crystals in the Thunder Sojourn event shop.

Thunder Sojourn Act I: Bolt Blitz

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To start Thunder Sojourn Act 1, ‘Bolt Blitz’, simply visit the event page and click ‘go to quest’. Just talk to the NPC and visit the challenge area as requested. After you start your first Bolt Blitz challenge, walk to the Thunder Sakura Bough (the purple plant) that pops up next to you and collect an ‘Electrogranum’. You need this to use the Thunder Spheres (the Electro symbols in the air).

Keep activating the Electrogranum to fly from Thunder Sphere to Thunder Sphere (see the correct button in the lower right corner of the screen), eventually taking you to the finish.

Here are some tips to improve your Bolt Blitz game:

These are timed challenges;. The faster you are, the better your rewards. You can use the Electrogranum almost immediately after reaching a new Thunder Sphere, so keep hitting that button to go as fast as possible! That said, sometimes you need to glide a bit further to get in the next Thunder Sphere’s range. The Electrogranum will disappear after a while, so get a new one before using the next Thunder Sphere connection. Collect the little Electro orbs to gain extra time. You don’t have to equip an Electro character. In fact, using other Elements is often better as you may encounter Electro enemies (the first Bolt Blitz features Electro slimes, for example).

Stay tuned for some Thunder Sojourn event Act II tips!