Fortnite Week 15 quests - how to defeat up all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 15

The Fortnite Week 15 quests herald the end of the current season, which is happening very soon. Epic have advised players to get spending any bars they have remaining as everyone's caches will be reset when the season ends, and that is reflected in a majority of the Fortnite quests here. To tick them off you'll need to spend bars with characters in various ways, including buying items, upgrading weapons, gaining intel, and hiring them to fight by your side. You'll also have to hit the desert in Fortnite to do some sand tunneling underground, though helpfully there's a wide area in the middle of the island to do this. If you're on course to wrap things up, then here's all the information you need to beat these Fortnite Week 15 quests.

Fortnite Week 15 quests Season 5

Stage 1 of 2 - Distance traveled through sand (500)

Stage 1 of 2 - Spend 5 seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunneling (5)





Spend Bars (500)





Stage 1 of 4 - Purchase Item from a Character (1)

Stage 2 of 4 - Upgrade a weapon (1)

Stage 3 of 4 - Get Intel from a character (1)

Stage 4 of 4 - Hire a Character (1)

For more details on how to complete all of these tasks, we've got a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 15 quests in Season 5:

Distance traveled through sand

Spend 5 seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunneling

In order to start sand tunneling, you just need to stand still on the desert sand for a couple of seconds until you sink down, after which you can move around beneath the surface. There's a huge area in the middle of the island to do this, but if you're having trouble finding enemies to get close to while underground then try Team Rumble matches until the circle closes on the desert and it should become simpler to achieve.

Spend Bars

To spend Fortnite gold bars you need to meet one of the Fortnite characters, then interact with them to invest in their services. If you don't have enough bars in your cache then stock up by eliminating opponents, grabbing them from chests, or completing Fortnite bounties and side quests for characters.

Purchase Item from a Character

Many of the characters will offer to sell you things, such as ammo or health and shield boosting items. If you want to buy something special, the following character sell exotic weapons: Blaze, Deadfire, Dummy, Fishstick, Grimbles, Mave, Mandalorian, Reese, Remedy, Snowmando, and Splode.

Upgrade a weapon

The Fortnite upgrade weapons process changed somewhat this season, and now certain characters will offer to upgrade your currently equipped weapon, providing there is a higher rarity level available for it to be boosted to. These characters are: Beef Boss, Brutus, Fishstick, Grimbles, Kit, Kondor, The Reaper, Reese, Sparkplug, and Tomato Head. To find one of them quickly – Kit is in Catty Corner, Kondor is in Misty Meadows, and Brutus and Reese are in Dirty Docks.

Get Intel from a character

A number of characters will offer to sell you intel, such at the locations of nearby chests, vehicles etc. If you're struggling to find one, then go visit Grimbles at Fort Crumpet to the west of Sweaty Sands.

Hire a Character

There are also a selection of characters that you can hire, to fight alongside you as a combat partner. These characters are: Bandolier, Bullseye, Bushranger, Doggo, Fishstick, Lexa, Longshot, Mancake, Mave, Reese, and Remedy. To find one of them quickly – Bullseye is in Steamy Stacks, Lexa is in Hunter's Haven, and Reese is in Dirty Docks.

