Fortnite weapon upgrade bench locations: Where to find all 23 places to upgrade your guns in Chapter 2

One brand new mechanic introduced for this revamp of everyone's favourite battle royale is the ability to increase the rarity and damage of your guns via the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches. Like vending machines on the last Fortnite island, these Fortnite weapon upgrade bench locations are spread throughout the island, and you can exchange materials in order to upgrade your weapons. No doubt these will be required for a challenge at some point, so without further ado, here are all of the Fortnite weapon upgrade bench locations we've found!

Fortnite weapon upgrade bench locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The map above shows all of the Fortnite weapon upgrade locations I've managed to find on the map, for a grand total of 23. There could well be a couple missing – please let us know if there are – but if you're looking to upgrade your weapons in exchange for materials in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, these are the places you need to be looking.

Most Fortnite weapon upgrade benches are found inside buildings, they're rarely out in the open, so if you can't find it at first glance, make sure you're checking every room. They can be used multiple times too, so don't worry about the upgrade benches disappearing after you upgrade your weapons once. There's enough there for the whole squad!

We'll be sure to update this if we find any more Fortnite weapon upgrade bench locations in Chapter 2. Good luck!

