Fortnite Short Nite event showcases short films this weekend

Fortnite is hosting its very own film festival later this week on February 20, showcasing a slate of short films for everyone to view in a rotating schedule.

You can see the announcement trailer for the Short Nite film festival in Fortnite just below. The Short Nite event kicks off this Saturday, February 20, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, and will run for exactly 24 hours until the same time on Sunday, when the event officially draws to a close.

Every 30 minutes, there'll be a brand new short film to view in Fortnite's Party Royale mode, the no-combat mode where the game has typically held events like the Travis Scott concert last year. In all, there are a grand total of 12 short films being showcased in a revolving schedule over the course of the 24-hour event.

"The films were made by creators and directors from around the world, and feature several award winning shorts, including winners of the Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Emmys," the press release from Epic Games reads. The lineup includes short films like Bench, Makin' Moves, Rollin' Wild, Car Park, and even Creature Comforts, who you might be familiar with from the creators of Wallace and Gromit.

This is just the latest in a very long line of impressive uses of Fortnite's no-combat Party Royale mode. Previously, we've had films from director Christopher Nolan showcased in the mode, displaying Batman Begins, The Prestige, and Inception to audiences around the world, depending on what region they were in.