Fortnite Motorboat time trial: Where to find the timed boat race for the Chaos Rising challenge

We've seen various types of timed races already this season, but the latest variant is the Fortnite Motorboat time trial. If you're looking for the location of the starting point, then you've no doubt started working down the list of Fortnite Chaos Rising challenges and want to get this Fortnite Motorboat time trial out of the way. As with the previous timed races in Fortnite, the start is marked by a glowing blue icon, and this one features a pair of oars alongside the stopwatch to indicate that it's boat-based – though thankfully it's a motorboat that we'll be using so no manual rowing is required! Read on and we'll show you where the Fortnite Motorboat time trial location is, so you can get cracking on the point-to-point race and ti

Fortnite Motorboat time trial location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the Fortnite Motorboat time trial in the large lake towards the south side of the island. Directly north from Misty Meadows is the larger of the two islands is the lake, and around the middle of the south coast of that island you'll see the marker for the start of the time trial. Of course, you'll need to be riding one of the Fortnite motorboats so you can start the race, but there should be at least a couple of them dotted along the south coast of the lake.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2