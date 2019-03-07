Fortnite: visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island

The island is continuing to evolve in Fortnite Season 8, with some of the recent changes being pretty obvious - like the formation of a giant volcano in the area where Wailing Woods used to be, or the Lazy Links golf course being wiped out by a newly formed lagoon. As always in Fortnite, there have been plenty more subtle changes slipped through as well, and one of these relates to the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 2. The furthest north, south, east and west points of the island have all been marked with little compass signs, and to complete their associated challenge you need to visit all four of them - though not in the same match, thankfully! We've tracked them all down, to show you exactly where you need to visit them.

Fortnite tips | Fortnite Discovery Challenges | Fortnite Tier 100 Challenges | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite buried treasure | Fortnite Party Assist | Fortnite ping system | Fortnite map changes | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Season 9

Visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island

On the map above, we've marked where the furthest north, south, east and west points of the island are. If grid references are more useful to you, then this is where you need to go:

Furthest north point - C1

Furthest south point - F10

Furthest east point - J6

Furthest west point - A5

Furthest North point of the Fortnite island

Get to the area northeast of Junk Junction, directly north of the studio lot. Keep heading north and follow the dirt track, which leads to where the furthest north point is marked between a couple of trees.

Furthest South point of the Fortnite island

Head to the area southeast of Lucky Landing, between the pagoda and the giant brick pig. Make your way to the cliff edge, where you'll find the furthest south point marked by some rocks.

Furthest East point of the Fortnite island

To the south side of the now ruined mansion near Lonely Lodge, head east and down a slope to a rocky outcrop. Here you'll see the furthest east point marked within a pile of rocks.

Furthest West point of the Fortnite island

The final location you need is around the back of Snobby Shores, so head behind the second house from the bottom with the swimming pool in the back yard. Follow a dirt track to the coast, where the furthest west point is marked.

If you're working your way through the challenges, make sure you find all the Fortnite Pirate Camps and Fortnite giant faces.