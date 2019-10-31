Fortnite flaming ring locations: Where to jump a Motorboat through different flaming rings

Fortnite flaming rings have been placed all over the southern half of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 island, because one of the Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges involves going airborne in a motorboat. Flaming rings in Fortnite are found in places you can get some air in water, and you need to jump through three of them in total. Here are all of the Fortnite flaming ring locations I've found on the new Fortnite map.

Make sure you check out our guide to Fortnite motorboats, which shows all 23 motorboat spawn locations if you can't find one!

Fortnite flaming ring locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I've found eight Fortnite flaming rings in total and while there may be more on the map, you only need to jump through three in a motorboat so there's more than enough here. Every single one is placed somewhere you can easily soar off the side of a waterfall or ramp in order to plough through them in a blaze of glory.

All of the rings are around Slurpy Swamp, Misty Meadows, and Lazy Lake, so if you land directly on one of the many motorboat locations linked above, you should be able to get through this challenge in no time at all. Make sure you're boosting and each ring will be a breeze.

