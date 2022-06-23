Fortnite Diving Board locations for the weekly quest

Finding locations for Fortnite Diving Boards has never been so important, as now there's a weekly quest in Chapter 3 Season 3 that tells you to Jump off a Diving Board to earn a reward. A fairly tricky challenge as they go - while the actual jumping off the board is easy-as-pie in Fortnite, knowing where to find a Diving Board can be a little harder. Fortunately, here's a breakdown of where Fortnite Diving Boards are waiting, and how you can get the quest to Jump Off a Diving Board sorted out.

Fortnite Diving Board locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At time of writing we can guarantee the location of at least one Diving Board, assuming no evil player has destroyed it. It can be found on the rocky precipice marked on the map above, South of Rocky Reels and North of Chonker's Highway, overlooking the curved river known as Horse Shoe Hideout.

At the North side of the river's curve is a big rock precipice that's unclimbable without some sort of special item, like the Fortnite Grapple Gloves, or by crafting staircases up the side (or even just jumping down onto it directly from the Battle Bus at the start of the game).

Otherwise the key is to keep an eye out for the telltale white strip that marks a Diving Board in Fortnite. They're relatively bland pieces of architecture - it really is just the board, not anything else like a staircase or railing - and keep an eye on raised sections of ground or structures next to water.

How to complete the Jump Off a Diving Board weekly quest in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Island Hopper (Image credit: Epic Games) Want to find out more about the Fortnite Island Hopper event? Check out here!

Once you've found a Diving Board in Fortnite, at Horse Show Hideout river or anywhere else, simply step onto the end and hit the jump button. You'll be propelled bodily into the air, far greater than any standard jump, something you'll need to do three times to complete the weekly quest and get 15K XP as a reward.

It's not clear at time of writing if players can bounce on the end of the board consecutively to complete this task, or if they actually need to bounce off the board and land nearby before repeating the entire process. If it's the latter, we highly recommend playing in a build-friendly mode, as otherwise it'll be incredibly difficult to find your way to the raised plateau.

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite Groovy Grove | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Zero Point | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Among Us back bling | Fortnite Dragon Rune Lance | Fortnite Darth Vader