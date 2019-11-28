Fortnite Dive challenges: How to complete the full Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 8 mission

If you want some help with beating all of the Fortnite Dive challenges, then we're here to offer you a hand. After initially focusing on Supply Drops, you'll need to complete several swimming time trials and deal damage to opponents with various methods while visiting some new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 areas. It's absolutely worth your while to complete as many of these challenges as possible, due to the whopping 52,000 XP you'll unlock for each one you finish, which will surely push you towards the higher ranks in Fortnite without delay. Read on and we'll tell you everything you need to know about clearing the Fortnite Dive challenges, as well as pointing you in the direction of any other relevant guides we have to make sure you get things done as easily as you can.

Fortnite Dive challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The eighth set of challenges are based around grabbing supplies and water-based activities, whether it's completing swimming time trials around the lake or using the different abilities of the Harpoon Gun.

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (200)

As Supply Drops fall from the sky, you can shoot their balloons to damage them and make them fall quicker. Inside the circle during a Team Rumble match is the easiest place to attempt this, due to the number of Supply Drops that fall.

Eliminations at Hydro 16 or Holly Hedges (3)

We all know Holly Hedges is a Named Location to the west of the island, and if you're looking for Fortnite Hydro 16 then you'll find that Fortnite landmark just east of Slurpy Swamp at the dam.

Search a Supply Drop within 10 seconds of it landing (3)

Plenty of Supply Drops fall during the opening stages of a Team Rumble match, so head to a landing site when it appears on the map then stake your claim ready for when it lands – building a protective wall around it can protect you from being sniped by poachers.

Complete the swimming time trials at Lazy Lake and East of Hydro 16 (2)

Approach the icon at the water to begin each time trial, then swim through the targets to complete it. Both of these are based in the southern lake, with Lazy Lake on the east side of it and Hydro 16 to the west side.

Eliminations without aiming down sights (3)

You'll want to get up close and personal with your opponents to eliminate them without aiming down sights, and although you can do this with any weapon you're best off using something powerful like a shotgun or rapid fire such as an assault rifle or SMG.

Pull an item, pull an opponent, and catch a fish using a Harpoon Gun (3)

The Harpoon Gun can be fired at items and opponents to pull them towards you, and you'll also need to shoot it at a fishing spot to complete this challenge.

Deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a glider (1)

Team Rumble is the best place to take this on as you can glide straight into the action once you've accrued some weapons, so dealing damage within 30 seconds should be a breeze.

Search 2 chests within 30 seconds of each other (3)

Hit up an area before other players arrive, then follow the chime sound to open a pair of chests within 30 seconds of each other.

Harvest wood within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus in a single match (300)

You'll want to land somewhere with plenty of wood and get harvesting as soon as you land to achieve this – naturally Wailing Woods is full of trees, but you'll also find a lot of them northeast of Frenzy Farm, and there's all the hedges around Holly Hedges too.

Deal damage with 2 different weapons within 30 seconds (1)

This one should be pretty simple, just remember to switch to a different weapon in your inventory once you've dealt damage with the first one.

Search the hidden 'E' found in the Dive! Loading Screen (1)

After finishing off a minimum of eight Fortnite Dive challenges, you'll receive a new loading screen for your troubles which contains another hidden letter. Pay a visit to our main guide covering the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens and we'll demonstrate where you need to go to search the hidden 'E'.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2