Fortnite Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay locations: Where to dance at the top of mountains

We hope you're ready for another dancing challenge, as you're going to need to pull off some high altitude routines once you've arrived at the Fortnite Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay locations. There are two ways of tackling this entry in the Fortnite Cameo vs Chic challenges – either slog your way up to the tops of the mountains on foot, or skydive directly to the individual peaks at the start of matches. As these mountains tower over the Fortnite island, you're probably better off choosing the latter option to reach the summits. Whatever way you decide to reach the top of Fortnite Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay, remember to launch an emote before you head on to the next elevation.

Fortnite Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've indicated all three of the Fortnite mountain top locations on the map above, so if you're looking for Fortnite Mount H7, Mount F8, or Mount Kay then these are your starting points. Naturally, when you arrive at any of these Fortnite landmarks you should be able to see where the top of the mountain is, so head on up to the peak and bust out your best dance emote to tick them off your list. Should map co-ordinates prove more useful for you (and the mountain names weren't clue enough), then this is where you need to visit:

F8 - Mount F8

- Mount F8 G7 - Mount Kay

- Mount Kay H7 - Mount H7

