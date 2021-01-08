Fortnite buried Blue Coin in Retail Row location: Where to find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row

Doggo has sent you out on an errand to find the Fortnite buried Blue Coin in Retail Row, so you'd better go and dig it up if you don't want to disappoint your canine pal. Finding this specific XP token forms one of the Fortnite Week 5 quests, however Blue Coins have previously appeared as a regular feature in the game – if you heard the token chime and spotted an object pulsing with a blue glow, you could destroy it to release the coin and receive additional XP to help with your Fortnite progress. Don't worry about doing any of that searching here though as we've already put in the legwork, so let us show you exactly where to find the Fortnite buried Blue Coin in Retail Row location.

Fortnite buried Blue Coin in Retail Row location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We should all know the general area to head to for this, as it's been an established named location for a long time towards the southeast side of the island, but to discover the Fortnite buried Blue Coin in Retail Row location you should make your way to the southwest corner of that area. Once there, look for the yellow wooden house:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Outside the front door, between the path and driveway, you'll see a mount of dirt by a tree. Approach and strike it with your pickaxe, to reveal the Fortnite buried Blue Coin in Retail Row and complete this quest.

