Fortnite Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands locations: Where to collect books in Fortnite

A selection of Fortnite Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands have been hidden away, and it's up to you to search one (or both) of those locations to track them all down. This is one of the entries in the Fortnite Week 7 quests, and although the lost reading material isn't too hard to identify as it stands out by glowing blue, you still need to be at the right place in Fortnite as they're all tucked away inside buildings so you can't spot them from a distance. We've already put in a librarian stint and discovered all of the Fortnite Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands locations, so let us guide you to every errant publication in those two named areas.

Fortnite Books from Holly Hedges locations

There are five Fortnite Books from Holly Hedges locations in total, which we've marked on the map above. These are generally found lying on the floor in the lower level of each house, and you should be able to spot their distinctive blue glow when you get close. If you're having trouble finding the Fortnite Book in the Garden Center, it's in the ground floor bathroom next to the toilet.

Fortnite Books from Sweaty Sands locations

There are another five Fortnite Books from Sweaty Sands locations available, meaning you can fully complete this quest in either location – or mix and match between the two, if you get interrupted. Again, all of the Fortnite Books can be found at ground level, including the one in Hotel 23, so you don't have to go searching through the upper floors to find your targets.

