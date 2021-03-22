Fortnite and Rocket League Llama-Rama crossover event back with new rewards and a concert

The Fortnite and Rocket League Llama-Rama crossover event is coming back to celebrate the end of Rocket League Season 2, with new rewards you can use in both games.

The Llama-Rama event will begin on Thursday, March 25 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 4 pm GMT and run through April 9 at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST. Just like the first one , all of the challenges you can complete will play out in Rocket League - all but one of the six challenges yield two separate rewards, one for each game, and they should be pretty easy to clear in an evening or two of play. You can check out Epic Games' blog post for the full list of challenges.

While Fortnite players won't have any challenges of their own to complete, they will be able to catch an in-game concert from Kaskade, the official headlining DJ of Rocket League's music-inspired Season 2. You'll be able to attend the concert in Party Royale mode proper, or watch through Picture-in-Picture streaming in Battle Royale, or via Houseparty, a mobile video chat app which Fortnite has teamed up with in the past .

Kaskade's performance will debut this Friday and then run twice more on Saturday at the following times:

Friday, March 26, at 5 pm PDT / 8 PM EDT / Saturday, March 27 at midnight GMT

Saturday, March 27, at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT / 1 pm GMT

Saturday, March 27, at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 6 pm GMT

As one last crossover goodie, Fortnite players will be able to pick up a new traversal emote inspired by one of Rocket League's first cars in the item shop starting on March 25. Meet Lil' Octane.

In other Fortnite news, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be in it now ?