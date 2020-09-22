Fortnite and Rocket League are collaborating for an event this week

To celebrate Rocket League going free-to-play later this week, Fortnite is putting on a crossover event with the sports/racing game.

The in-game event for both Fortnite and Rocket League is called Llama-Rama, and kicks off for both games on September 26. On the Fortnite side of things, there'll be a series of in-game rewards including 'Brella toppers, contrails, sprays, and more.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're playing Rocket League, you'll get alternate rewards in the Llama-Rama event. There's the opportunity to earn car toppers, decals, custom wheels, and more, all themed around Fortnite's love for llamas. There's even the chance to unlock Fortnite's Battle Bus as an in-game vehicle.

For both Fortnite and Rocket League, the Llama-Rama event will run from September 26 to October 12. You'll have until then to claim the rewards in both games, but Fortnite's blog announcement notes that you don't need to play Rocket League to get the game's rewards in Fortnite, and vice versa.

Rocket League goes free-to-play tomorrow on September 23. It'll be available for free on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

In other Fortnite news, Epic is closing down the Save the World portion of the game on Mac, due to its ongoing dispute with Apple over the App Store. The Battle Royale version of the game, meanwhile, is still playable with running servers, but can't receive any new updates for players on iOS devices due to the game being delisted from Apple's App Store.

