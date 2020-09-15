Rocket League free-to-play date may just have been leaked by Nintendo

The Nintendo eShop listing for Rocket League appears to have accidentally revealed the free-to-play release date for the sports-action game ahead of its official announcement.

As spotted on Reddit, a now deleted message on the game's Nintendo eShop page stated that Rocket League is going free to play next Wednesday, on September 23.

Developer Psyonix had previously announced its car soccer phenomenon would be going free to play across all existing platforms sometime this Summer, but had yet to confirm the exact schedule for those plans.

It appears that schedule kicks off next Wednesday, which also correlates with Rocket League exiting Xbox Game Pass, suggesting this leak isn't a miscommunication on Nintendo's part.

If true, expect to hear an announcement from Psyonix and its owner Epic Games sometime in the coming days, and we'll be sure to let you know once the reveal is made.

The game is currently available to purchase on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch but, uh, we wouldn't recommend doing so anytime soon, or you might regret it. There's no word yet on a PS5 or Xbox Series X port, either, so here's hoping Psyonix have more to announced beyond that free-to-play date later this year.

