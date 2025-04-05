Switch 2 is getting an even more co-op-focused spinoff of a massively popular survival space sim, but it's not replacing the original: "Astroneer will continue to live on"

By published

Starseeker is coming to Switch 2, Playstation, Xbox, and PC in 2026

Starseeker
(Image credit: System Era Softworks)

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is an even more co-op focused spinoff of the massively popular survival space sim Astroneer, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime next year.

Quietly revealed during the blitz of announcements that happened during this week's Switch 2 Direct, Starseeker is billed as "a new game set within the Astroneer universe with a focus on discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie." To be clear though, developer System Era Softworks and publisher Devolver Digital stress that Starseeker "is not an Astroneer sequel or Astroneer 2," but rather a separate entity that'll live alongside Astroneer, which "will continue to live on with more updates and content for years to come."

While Astroneer supports co-op and one could argue that's the definitive way to play the game, Starseeker seems like it's built entirely around co-op, with the description reading: "Players will need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet- wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting edge technology."

Steam tags indicate that there is a single-player mode, but in contrast to Astroneer, the focus here seems be entirely co-op. System Era says the titular Starseeker is "the heart" of the new game, and it's "an ever-evolving space station where players get together to plan expeditions, upgrade their capabilities, and even hang out with other players."

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions - Game Reveal Trailer - YouTube STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions - Game Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The game's current website description doesn't do a whole lot to explain exactly how gameplay works, and neither does the above trailer, but it looks as if there's support for up to four-player co-op during expeditions. In the Starseeker hub, however, there appears to be a large number of players running around, so it seems like there's some potential for much larger scale multiplayer than Astroneer. We'll definitely keep our heads turned toward the sky for updates.

Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview: After four hours with the Switch 2 it's clear that this is a true evolution.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

