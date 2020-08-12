Rocket League cross-progression explained: How to link up accounts and get some free wheels

Rocket League will give you a free set of wheels for linking up with an Epic Games Account, on top of enabling cross-progression.

While we still don't know the exact date Rocket League is going free-to-play this summer , we know that it will come along with enabling cross-progression for all of Rocket League's supported platforms. Developer Psyonix laid out all of the details for how to get cross-progression working, and what will and will not be included, on its official site .

Once the update goes live, Rocket League will use Epic Games Accounts as its new cornerstone. You'll be able to link your Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch accounts to your Epic Games Account, and whichever one you choose as your Primary Platform will become the source of your Rocket Pass progress, competitive rank, and XP level across all linked accounts. You'll also be rewarded with the Chopper EG Wheels, which you can see in the image at the top of this article, just for linking an account.

If you already linked any of those accounts together for Fortnite cross-progression, you don't need to do it again. It will automatically work for Rocket League too.

While you'll need to pick a primary platform to transfer over your main sources of progression, most items will be accessible on all of your systems. There are a few notable exceptions, including any platform-exclusive items (like the Sweet Tooth body type) and premium DLC packs with licensed content, including Back to the Future or Ghostbusters. Psyonix says it's working on making the latter category accessible across platforms in the future.

Here's the full list of shared and non-shared items, straight from Psyonix.

Shared Across Platforms

All earned free drops (Common Items, Event Items)

Season Rewards & Titles

Rocket Pass Items

Item Shop Purchases

Blueprints and items built from blueprints

All Rocket League-branded DLC included in the Legacy Pack

Not Shared

Platform-Exclusive Items: e.g., Sweet Tooth, Hogsticker, Armadillo, Mario and Luigi NSR, and Samus' Gunship

Ultimate Edition On-Disc DLC: Batman/DC Superheroes Pack

Premium DLC Packs: licensed content that was previously available in the Showroom (e.g., Back To The Future, Jurassic World, DC Superheroes, Fast and the Furious, Ghostbusters, Knight Rider, etc.)

Credits and Esports tokens balances