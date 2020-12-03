Fortnite and Halo collaboration skin for the Master Chief leaks online

It looks like none other than the Master Chief himself is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Just earlier today on December 3, the screenshots just below were posted to Twitter via Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks, an account that has a track record of leaking and datamining Fortnite content ahead of schedule. As you can see, the Master Chief, a Warthog, and a Pelican will all be making their way from the Halo universe into that of the Fortnite world.

Here's some images of the Halo Cosmetics, these are confirmed to be real. https://t.co/kycgIuSSWl pic.twitter.com/y4umAc8UduDecember 3, 2020

It's a pretty huge surprise, but considerably less so after Kratos just leaked for Fortnite yesterday. A prolific Fortnite dataminer and leaker revealed the existence of a Kratos skin for Fortnite yesterday, and shortly afterwards, the official Fortnite Twitter account began teasing the introduction of the Greek god himself.

Currently, we've no real idea how you'll go about unlocking the Master Chief and Kratos skins in Fortnite. There are some users suggesting that they'll be a reward for players using their PS5 or Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to play Fortnite, but it'd make more sense for the collaboration skins to be sold outright through Fortnite's in-game item store.

Either way, Fortnite welcoming Master Chief and Kratos is a pretty huge deal. I admittedly never would've thought that Sony or Microsoft would consent to putting two of their most reputable characters in Epic's game, but I'm really glad the collaborations have gotten the go ahead.

Yesterday also marked the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5: Zero Point, after Galactus invaded the Fortnite island to mark the end of the previous season in a huge live event (that was viewed by over 15 million players worldwide). The new season stars the likes of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, the former of which is a reward for purchasing the game's new Battle Pass.

For a complete walkthrough of one new addition to Fortnite, head over to our Fortnite Gold Bars guide for everything you need to know about the new items.