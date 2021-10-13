What are Destiny 2 Spectral Pages, Manifested Pages and how find them

Knowing where to collect Destiny 2 Spectral Pages in the Festival of the Lost 2021 will fill out your Book of the Forgotten back at the Tower. Doing so will get you a few Triumphs that eventually award some new Festival of the Lost gear, including a new emblem, shader, and Sparrow. As you gather Spectral Pages and manifest them for the Book of the Forgotten, you’ll also be unlocking new lore entries for you to read up on. Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Spectral Pages, including what to do with them once you’ve got a few.

What are Destiny 2 Spectral Pages and how do you get them?

(Image credit: Bungie)

Spectral Pages area new item added with the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 event. They are the first resource needed to fill out the new Book of the Forgotten that sits on a stand near Eva Levante in the Tower. Any you find go right into your consumables inventory slot, so you can track how many you have by looking there.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Getting Destiny 2 Spectral Pages is quite easy, although it can be a bit of a grind. You get them from completions of any activity while wearing a Festival of the Lost mask – that’s Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, current and previous seasonal activities, and more. The best ways to get pages quickly are to speedrun some PvE activities, especially if you can get other Guardians to help you out. Strikes, Astral Alignment, and Expunge missions are good activities for quickly gathering Spectral Pages. If you still have the Ascendant Lens item from last year’s Festival of the Lost, you can hand that into Queen Mara Sov in the HELM for 21 Spectral Pages.

You’ll get around five pages per activity completion, but you need 194 to fully fill out the Book of the Forgotten which is going to take some time. Make sure you have your mask equipped whenever possible to get as many pages as possible. Before you can use the Spectral Pages to fill out the book, they need to be converted into Manifested Pages.

How to get Destiny 2 Manifested Pages and fill out the Book of the Forgotten

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Manifested Pages are converted Spectral Pages that can be used to unlock lore entries from the Book of the Forgotten. To convert your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages, you just need to defeat Headless Ones in the new Haunted Sectors activity. Each one you defeat converts a Spectral page and you can track how many pages you’ve converted by looking on the left of your screen during a Haunted Sector. Again, make sure you’ve got your mask equipped while doing this.

(Image credit: Bungie)

After getting any Spectral Pages converted into Manifested ones, you can head to the Book of the Forgotten to the right of Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard. Interact with the book, and you’ll see 27 pages icons that you can buy with your Manifested Pages. There are three that cost two Manifested Pages, seven that cost five pages, and 17 that cost nine pages. While this will be a bit of a grind, you’ve until November 2 to unlock every page in the Book of the Forgotten and claim all your Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 Triumphs and rewards.

