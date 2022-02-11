Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders are leaving Netflix in March

Netflix’s Marvel series – including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage – are leaving the streaming service.

If you head on to Netflix now and play an episode from any of The Defenders-centric series, you’ll be met by an incredibly quick message that says: "This show is available until 1st March." While we’ve only been able to check in the UK for now, it appears to be the case in other regions. We’ve reached out to Netflix for comment and will update this article when we hear more.

It marks the end of an era for Marvel fans. 2015 saw the arrival of the hugely popular Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as The Man Without Fear. From there, the streamer introduced Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher in their own standalone series – and eventually formed The Defenders.

No word yet on where (if anywhere) the former Netflix shows are heading next. The smart money would be on Disney Plus in regions where adult content plays on the streamer under the ‘Star’ category of assorted movies and shows, while Hulu is a potential destination in the US.

The future could still be bright for The Defenders – at least for some in the MCU. Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio made a surprise return in Hawkeye and told GamesRadar+ that the Disney Plus series and Daredevil exist as part of the same canon.

In the meantime, check out more of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies available to watch right now.