Today only! This Beats by Dr Dre Studio 3 deal takes $150 off the price of the headphones

Black Friday is very nearly upon us, and Best Buy (not to mention Amazon) are kicking things off with cheap Beats by Dr Dre Solo 3 deals. Best Buy is offering the wireless noise canceling headphones for a heavily discounted $199.99 instead of a hefty $350, saving you $150 in the process. This bargain is available in either Gray, Crystal Blue, or Desert Sand. However, this price cut ends today (November 18, 2019). Meanwhile, Amazon UK is offering the same Beats by Dr Dre wireless noise cancelling headphones for £199 apiece, a discount of £100. If you're not concerned about the noise cancelling aspect, you can save even more money with the Gloss White wireless on-ear headphones for £179.99 , which is around £70 off overall.

If you're looking to pick up a present for yourself or a loved one over Black Friday, these cheap Beats by Dr Dre deals more than fit the bill. This range is exceptionally popular, so being able to save $150 (or £100) is very tempting. What's more, having noise canceling functionality is really useful for commuting or traveling when you want to shut yourself off from the world.

Although there's a possibility the offer will pop up again when the Black Friday game deals begin in full next week (it's been known to happen), that's absolutely not a guarantee. As such, anyone wanting to take advantage of the offer may be wise to strike now.

Just remember, the Best Buy discount is for today only.

Cheap Beats by Dr Dre deals (US)

Cheap Beats by Dr Dre deals (UK)

