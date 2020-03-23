Call of Duty Warzone zombies: Are they coming to battle royale?

Will there by any Call of Duty Warzone zombies in the latest COD battle royale? It's question many people are wondering after Call of Duty Blackout – the previous Call of Duty battle royale experience that was tagged onto Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – had numerous zombie spawn points throughout the map, it seems strange that Call of Duty Warzone doesn't. After all, zombies are a staple part of the Call of Duty franchise. So will we be seeing Call of Duty Warzone zombies at any time in the future?

Can we expect Call of Duty Warzone zombies?

(Image credit: Activision)

While future updates and iterations of Call of Duty Warzone are obviously known to the developers only, we can certainly make an educated guess on whether we're likely to see any zombies in Call of Duty Warzone.

Unfortunately, I doubt it. Zombies are typically a Treyarch thing in the Call of Duty franchise; from World at War, all the way through the entire Black Ops series, the Zombies mode has featured in every single one. Meanwhile in Infinity Ward games, we've only seen Zombies in one title; Infinite Warfare.

That's not to say we definitely won't see them because Infinity Ward has adopted the mode once, what's to say they won't do it again? Blackout proved that zombies in battle royale can work, but I wouldn't be holding out hope if I were you.

There is one aspect to Warzone that could imply the existence of zombies in the future however, and that is the Call of Duty Warzone bunker doors. At the time of writing, there are a bunch of bunker doors on the map with interactable keypads but nobody has figured out how to open them yet. There's also a number of computers and phones you can interact with but right now they're unresponsive.

Someone managed to glitch inside one of the bunker doors with a recon drone and the inside was essentially untextured, leading us to believe that their functionality will arrive in a future update. Could there be hordes of zombies hiding behind these doors later down the line? We're really not sure, but it's certainly a possibility. For now though, if you want a battle royale zombie experience, you're going to need to play Blackout instead.

