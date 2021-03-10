Call of Duty: Warzone one-year anniversary gift mentions a 'Ghoul-ag'

Call of Duty: Warzone it may be adding zombies to the gulag in the near future, according to special packages sent out to prominent streamers.

Warzone has officially been online for 1 year. Just had this package pop up this morning 🤔 The Ghoul-ag huh? #Warzone pic.twitter.com/yAAmTAa7JkMarch 10, 2021 See more

As you can see from the tweet above, a handful of big-name Warzone streamers have received a special birthday celebration package to mark Warzone's one-year anniversary. It includes bright orange sweatpants that read 'Captured' down the leg and a note that reads "There are no second chances after losing a battle here. The other prison is a hostile-rich environment. You're safer in the ghoul-ag."

When Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 released last month, it brought the Warzone Shipwreck location and a healthy dose of zombies restricted to that area. While you're more likely to die to the dozens of players who drop into the Shipwreck location than the 40-odd zombies themselves, the addition of the undead marks Warzone's shift from Modern Warfare to Black Ops Cold War. Now, it looks like part of that shift may be adding zombies to the gulag. Will you have to kill a certain amount of zombies to get out, or will there just be a few of them running about your 1v1 gulag match?

Since the Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map is reportedly getting blown up at the end of Season 2 , it's unclear if zombies will join the gulag before that happens or after, and if the orange sweatpants sent around to players has anything to do with the new gulag. Either way, it looks like some big changes are on the way for the one-year-old battle royale.

