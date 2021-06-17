Call of Duty Warzone TTK will increase in a future update

Call of Duty Warzone will get an update during season 4 that will increase the game's Time to Kill (TTK).

In the latest Call of Duty Warzone patch notes for season 4, Raven Software has confirmed that it will be making changes to weapons by balancing them. The way it intends to do this is by raising the average TTK, bringing it up by "approximately 60 to 100 milliseconds" it said in the patch notes (via Call of Duty News).

Raven Software said, "We want to enable more escapes from impossible situations, moments of finesse, epic outplays, and opportunities to flex exquisite marksmanship." By increasing the TTK, players will either be capable of taking more hits while they're in combat, or they'll be dealing more shots on the enemy.

When the balance changes are implemented in a future update, it looks like we could see more conflicts lasting a touch longer. This announcement certainly seems to be a welcomed one by the community with many praising the developer for planning the changes.

The groundwork for this future update has already started with some adjustments to a range of weapons, such as the Groza and Milano 821 being increased in various areas, while Streetsweeper and CR-56 Amax have been decreased. The studio said that these changes will "not only increase the overall capacity for skill expression, but should also introduce some Weapons into viability that have not yet had a chance to shine."

Warzone season 4 brings a wealth of new content, including a new mode called Ground Fall that brings sat-link stations to the Verdansk 84 map. There are motorcycles, and more planned as part of the game's roadmap. Sadly, the update to debut Warzone season 4 appears to have reset console players settings so player's that have specific adjustments may be required to reconfigure.

