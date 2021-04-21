Call of Duty Warzone server queue overflows as Evacuation event begins

Update: Raven Software has acknowledged the server issues players are experiencing with the Call of Duty Warzone Verdansk Evacuation event. The studio says it's "actively investigating" the issues and has released a playlist update "that should help reduce the frequency of crashes."

We're actively investigating the #Warzone Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 server issues.A playlist update has been released that should help reduce the frequency of crashes.Stand by for more updates.https://t.co/A4SmRKaZRZApril 21, 2021 See more

Original story: The Call of Duty Warzone server queue was hit with a massive influx of players looking to pile into today's Verdansk Evacuation event, and unsurprisingly, this has made it impossible for many players to play the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk Evacuation technically began at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST today, April 21, and it's expected to kick off the Warzone nuke event which will launch Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. This has all been teased for weeks, if not months, and it's slated to be the game mode's biggest live event yet. Naturally, people are very excited to see it live, hence today's server queue woes.

Queue times seem to be averaging around 20 minutes, and we've seen this for ourselves first-hand. However, whether you'll actually be able to connect in the end seems to be a bit of a gamble. PS4 errors seem to be hitting error code 664640, while Xbox One players have reported error code 139264, both causing hard disconnects. This can put you right back into a queue of 20 minutes or more, and thus the dreaded launch day spiral is complete.

The good news is that some players have been able to get into Warzone, so we know the game itself is live and playable, meaning server queues should level out as time goes on and people slowly fall in. Personally, we've had some hits and misses connection-wise over on our livestream of the Evacuation event, hosted by our own Alyssa Mercante.

