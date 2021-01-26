Call of Duty: Warzone Roze skin really unpopular with the game’s community

Call of Duty: Warzone players have had enough of being duped by a deceptively dark outfit for Operator Roze.

Back in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone, one reward for reaching tier 100 of the Battle Pass was the 'Rook' skin for Operator Roze. This skin turned the character a sleek dark color, meaning they were particularly hard to distinguish from the surrounding scenery when fighting them in the darker areas of the Warzone map.

Roze's Rook skin has always been an annoyance for the Warzone community, but now it seems as though the community are airing their grievances against those using the skin. The post just below on the Warzone subreddit depicts a player eliminating an entire team using Roze's Rook skin.

Underneath that post are boatloads of players sounding off on how infuriating they find the Roze skin to play against. All across the subreddit in fact, it seems as though players are taking to purposefully seeking out those using the Rook skin in-game, with the express purpose of eliminating them as swiftly as possible.

It's easy to see why the Warzone community are frustrated with the Operator outfit. I've seen countless clips of players using the Roze skin to blend in with the surrounding scenery throughout the past few months, ever since the skin was first introduced.

Will publisher Activision or developer Raven Software remove the skin from Warzone? It's incredibly unlikely, given the fact that it was the most sought-after reward at one point in the game. Thankfully though, there's no current way for newcomers to Warzone to earn the skin, so at least we're safe from new trolls stumbling upon the Rook outfit.

For our pick of the best loadouts you can kit yourself out with in Warzone to try and prevent players like those using the Rook outfit, head over to our Warzone best loadouts guide for more.