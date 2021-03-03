Call of Duty: Warzone restores Agency Suppressor to its former glory

Call of Duty: Warzone has returned the Agency Suppressor to its previous state after quietly nerfing the weapon attachment last month, according to a tweet from Raven Software .

The Call of Duty Warzone Agency Suppressor is a popular Black Ops Cold War weapon attachment that was initially weak at range when the two games integrated last December, then was buffed so that it was more on-par with a similar suppressor from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. When Black Ops Cold War Season 2 debuted, however, players noticed that the Agency Suppressor had been nerfed back to its previous state, causing a noticeable decrease in bullet velocity.

Raven Software promised the Agency Suppressor, along with the GRU and Wrapped suppressors, would be returned to "their former glory in the next hotfix" on February 25 when Season 2 went live. And they've delivered on that promise less than a week later, reversing the suppressor changes while making a few other adjustments. Here's what else the new hotfix entails in the recent Warzone Patch notes:

Fourth Operator mission for Baker (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater) now tracks correctly

Small updates to various UI elements such as icons, store bundles, player level up, among others

The latest hotfix is an in-game update so you won't need to download a patch, which is a welcome respite for your hard drive. Call of Duty: Warzone also just got a high resolution texture pack for PS5 and Xbox Series X , so the recent spate of updates is certainly a good one.

If you're looking for the best Call of Duty: Warzone compilation ever, it's Fast Carzone .

Warzone best guns | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best LC10 loadouts | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone best DMR loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone best Grau loadout | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone AUG loadouts | Warzone FiNN LMG