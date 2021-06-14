Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island is a scarily accurate replica of Alcatraz

If you hadn't noticed, the Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island map is an eerily accurate replica of Alcatraz Island, the former US federal prison.

A Reddit user posted an aerial photo of Alcatraz Island with the caption "I knew Rebirth Island is supposed to be Alcatraz, but I never knew how accurate of a replica it is." As you can see, the main buildings on Alcatraz perfectly mirror the Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island locations. There's a building in the top left corner that's the Bioweapons Lab, then next to that is the Decon Zone building. There's the large, multi-story prison in the center, with a giant open area coming off it, and the damn water tower that too many people camp on.

The only differences can be found in the south and southwest portions of the map. Whereas Rebirth Island has the Construction Site/Communications Office, there's empty space and rocks on Alcatraz. And both Living Quarters and Security Area were clearly added for Call of Duty, as there's just a flat empty swath of concrete on Alcatraz. Despite the differences, there are some details on Rebirth Island that are surprisingly accurate - I can't help but notice the sloping hill that's right next to what is known as Headquarters in Warzone. How many times have you tried to run up that hill to get a care package drop?

Warzone isn't the first Call of Duty game to feature what is basically a reskinned version of Alcatraz as a multiplayer map. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 features a Blackout map called Alcatraz, which is identical to Rebirth Island. Listen, it's a great map, so recycling it is completely understandable.

Warzone Season 4 is fast approaching, so it's interesting to see what is coming in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War . We know that Hijacked is coming to the latter, but it's unclear if it's showing up as a new point of interest in Warzone. We do know that satellites are crashing into Verdansk, as well, so keep your head on a swivel.

