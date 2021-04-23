Call of Duty: Warzone PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades are in the works

Call of Duty: Warzone will get a full PS5 and Xbox Series X port, developer Raven Software has revealed.

Right now, Call of Duty: Warzone is only available via backwards compatibility for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. According to CharlieIntel, that's all set to change, as Raven Software has a team hard at work on a full next-gen upgrade for the battle royale game.

Studio creative director Amos Hodge revealed as much in a press briefing earlier this week, before the live nuke event kicked off in Verdansk. Hodge said that Raven Software has a "dedicated technology team" working on a full next-gen upgrade for Call of Duty: Warzone, but didn't provide any additional details.

Additionally, the developer confirmed that they're looking into a field of view slider for the console versions of Warzone. The FOV slider is only available for the PC version of Warzone right now, but again, Hodge didn't provide any additional details or a timeline for the potential arrival of this feature.

Here's hoping we see a frame rate increase with the next-gen upgrade of Warzone. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched with a native next-gen version last November, able to hit 120FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as featuring haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for the DualSense controller with Sony's next-gen console.

The new Verdansk 84 map is now available in Warzone worldwide, after the regular Verdansk map was hit by a nuclear bomb in a special live event earlier this week. Now that the dust has settled, the Verdansk variant has been deployed for the battle royale game in line with the launch of Warzone Season 3, which features new Operators, weapons, a new battle pass, and more.

