Call of Duty Warzone Personal Radar: Why you'll hear "personal radar is in the air" and what it means

You're likely wondering what the Call of Duty Warzone Personal Radar is if you've arrived at this guide, because the "personal radar is in the air" voice line has started frequently occurring since a recent update. The thing is, you can't get Personal Radars in Call of Duty Warzone. The Personal Radar killstreak is exclusive to Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer, so when you hear that a Personal Radar is in the air in Warzone, what does it mean? Here's the odd Call of Duty Warzone Personal Radar issue explained.

What is the Call of Duty Warzone Personal Radar?

(Image credit: Activision)

If the Personal Radar killstreak isn't actually in Warzone, what does it mean? There's no official word from Activision or Infinity Ward on this yet, but the common consensus is that the Personal Radar voice line is actually referring to the Recon Drone. The Recon Drone is the equipment that you can find in caches throughout the map, and is remote controlled by the player to spot enemies and tag them for their teammates.

Some players were speculating that the "personal radar is in the air" line was actually referring to enemy UAVs, but that doesn't seem to be the case. UAVs have a distinctly different dialogue, and you can test this theory out by having one of your teammates use a Recon Drone. When they do, it should say "friendly personal radar is in the air", as opposed to "enemy personal radar" when another team deploys one.

Case solved! That's all there is to this mystery. Perhaps Infinity Ward accidentally got the voice lines mixed up somewhere and it'll be fixed soon, or maybe it's intentionally misleading people. Either way, Personal Radar simply refers to Recon Drone.

