Call of Duty: Warzone just banned another bunch of cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone dev Raven Software has confirmed a new banwave went out today, March 16, and there's "more to come" in the future.

#Warzone anti-cheat update.New banwave earlier today! 🚫More to come…March 16, 2021 See more

Just last month Call of Duty: Warzone banned a bunch of players, with Raven Software promising more in the future. A tweet announcing the bans was posted on February 9, shortly after another giant banwave happened, so with the latest tweet dropping today, I'd expect banwaves to continue to occur at least once a month. There were no details on how many cheaters were banned this time around, but the massive ban in early February said bye-bye to 60,000 cheaters.

With the start of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 came a collection of new glitches and hacks that were plaguing players, including the resurgence of the Call of Duty: Warzone stim glitch and a bizarre exploit/glitch that had matches ending early . Recently, I encountered several players using a map clipping exploit to shoot at me from beneath the map - thankfully Raven Software rectified this exploit a few days ago. And the actor who plays Mara live-streamed two Twitch streamers cheating in Warzone and got them both banned so, it's great to see some consequences for the jerks that make Warzone not fun.

While the Warzone cheaters are persistent, so is Raven Software, and it's nice that they're banning cheaters on what seems to be a regular basis. On the community side of things, players are combating against the tough-to-see Roze skin by wearing their brightest duds in a #ProtestTheRoze movement .

