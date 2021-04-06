Call of Duty Warzone players are using the FIXWZ tag to highlight their issues with the game

Call of Duty Warzone players are changing their clan tags to 'FIXWZ' to draw attention to numerous bugs and issues that they feel are damaging the game.

The Call of Duty Warzone community is rallying around the 'FIXWZ' clan tags and #FixWarzone hashtags on Twitter to draw attention to numerous issues around the game. Players are unhappy with a variety of bugs, weapon imbalances, cheaters, and other issues that they feel are ruining Warzone.

The movement started on the Call of Duty Warzone subreddit, where a user posted a number asking other players to join them in using the FIXWZ clan tag to try and get the attention of the developers. Since it was first spotted a day ago, that post now has over 17,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments from players.

There has been no official response from Activision or developer’s Raven Software yet, but with the growing popularity of the 'FIXWZ' tag, they’ve undoubtedly spotted the brewing movement. There is a good chance that Raven has its hands full though, with Warzone Season 3 due to start in late April. It looks like Season 2 will be going out with a bang thanks to the Warzone nuke event, which is rumoured to be the big finale of the season and will see the current Verdansk map destroyed by an atomic bomb, paving the way for a brand new map.

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the biggest games in the world right now, but it’s not without its issues. Last month we reported on hackers who had found a way to end Warzone matches early , and last week data suggested the Warzone weapon meta is going stale with a few weapons dominating most games. Hopefully the incoming nuke will help clear out a few of these issues, along with the beleaguered city of Verdansk.