The infamous Call of Duty: Warzone Stim glitch has returned

The dreaded Stim glitch is back in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Below, you can see a gameplay clip from Call of Duty: Warzone, showcasing someone falling victim to an opponent using the notorious Stim glitch. In short, the Stim glitch allows a player to continually inject themselves with the Stim, an item that immediately heals the player, so they can theoretically survive forever in the encroaching gas on the Warzone map.

Stim Glitch is back in Warzone, really?!? @Activision @RavenSoftware pic.twitter.com/WVkbHmPkNyJanuary 11, 2021

It's not just this one instance of someone falling victim to the Stim glitch, either. Below, you can see a player running around in the gas, searching for their opponent as their health continually dwindles down to zero. Upon their demise, the game is over, and the victorious player takes home the Warzone victory, having been able to hide out in the gas and repeatedly heal themselves with unlimited Stims.

Checking the comments underneath the Warzone subreddit post above, it's clear that this is an obvious source of frustration for the community at large. The infinite Stim exploit first reared its head in October 2020, before being patched out shortly thereafter by developer Infinity Ward. In terms of inexplicable returns, it's right up there with Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker.

Scouring the web, the exploit appears to have returned roughly two months later in December 2020, once again allowing players to hide out and survive in the gas for easy wins. Now, in January 2021, the Stim glitch has returned for the third time, and it sure seems to be wreaking havoc among the game's community. Alongside the recent controversy over DMR nerfs, it's been a rocky start to the year for Warzone.

