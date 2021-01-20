Call of Duty: Warzone players are fighting back against the stim glitch

Call of Duty: Warzone players are attempting to get revenge on those trying to take advantage of the game's controversial stim glitch.

Over on the game's subreddit, a number of posters are showing off their own attempts to secure a win against the odds. Since the stim glitch resurfaced last week, players have been taking action. Reddit user Millertime166 shared a clip in which their squad used a UAV to determine the location of the last remaining players, who were hiding deep in the gas. What followed was a desperate race against time as they rushed the glitchers, dispatching them with their last sliver of health.

Another clip, from IYIonaghan, shows a squad hunting down glitchers hiding near the final circle. My personal favourite, however, is a video from thebigeasy31, titled 'Don't stim glitch with a Most Wanted'. With the position-tracking contract hovering over their target's head, a team was able to pick off the stim glitcher from a considerable distance, despite them being hidden in the gas.

If you're not aware, the stim glitch is a recurring issue in Warzone which allows players to repeatedly applying the Stim, a quick-use item that restores players' health. Thanks to the glitch, it can be used constantly to ensure cheats are able to survive in the gas, keeping them safe as their opponents choke to death. It is incredibly satisfying to watch the community start to hunt these cheats down.

Warzone's developers have made multiple attempts to rid the game of the stim glitch, but the exploit has reared its head on a number of occasions in the past, and this time comes hot on the heels of the DMR nerf. While players seem prepared to take action, it remains to be seen whether Activision will be able to fix the problem in the long term.

For advice on how to secure a win without cheating, check out our Call of Duty: Warzone tips.